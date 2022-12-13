Spectacular drone shows, fireworks, Santa 'Meet and Greet': Major Dubai attraction announces mega plan to celebrate DSF

The annual Dubai Shopping Festival is back, now entering its 28th edition, and will run until January 29, 2023

In celebration of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), The Beach, JBR, is set to drive excitement with stunning drone light shows, immersive experiences, unmissable shopping sales, exclusive menu offers and other exhilarating activities.

Here is all the popular attraction has in store for guests this year:

Breathtaking drone light shows

Using cutting-edge technology, the drone light shows will provide exciting, engaging and immersive moments for visitors, who will enjoy the breathtaking scenes as the drones take to the skies creating visual representations of UAE landmarks, and logos, and taking inspirations from art, culture and society.

The light shows will take place from 15 December until 30 January at The Beach, JBR, with two shows daily at 7pm and 10pm.

Festive shopping

Guests can shop for their loved ones at The Beach with its versatile list of stores, including Sephora, River Island, Muji, Sun Eye, Lacoste, Adidas and many more.

Beach-front dining

Visitors will also get to indulge in delicious and exclusive set menus and offers at the best beachfront restaurants, and enjoy a vibrant alfresco setting outdoors, with breathtaking views of the mesmerising Arabian Sea. Guests can indulge in culinary favourites including Eat Greek, Kouzina, Aprons & Hammers, Catch22, PF Chang’s and more.

Festive cheer at the Pavilion

Visitors can enjoy the captivating views and culinary delights at The Pavilion which houses six restaurants including Eataly, La Mezcaleria, BUUR, Hurricane’s Grill and Bar, Claw BBQ and Akiba Dori. They can experience special Ladies’ Nights, Happy Hours and festive brunches with friends and family along with a beautiful view, paired with fireworks and drone shows.

Santa 'Meet and Greet'

This festive season, children will have a chance to Meet and Greet with Santa in his Grotto. Families will be able to record heart-warming moments and create magical memories for their children and meet Santa from December 9 till 25, 4pm to 10pm, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Celebratory fireworks

Visitors will get a chance to witness a dazzling display of fireworks this season. On the opening night of the Dubai Shopping Festival on December 15, The Beach, JBR, will be lit up at 9pm. After that, fireworks will continue to take place every night at 8:30pm until December 25.

Visitors will also get the chance to celebrate New Year’s Eve at The Beach with another edition of spectacular fireworks. Post-NYE, fireworks will continue to take place from January 9-15 at 8:30 PM.

The Dubai Shopping Festival is back and now in its 28th edition, running until January 29, 2023.