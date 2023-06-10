Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside home, shakes a leg to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

The Bollywood star made his comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with the action-thriller 'Pathaan' which was released in January this year

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, greeted his fans outside his house, Mannat and was seen grooving to the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

King Khan donned a stylish white sweatshirt paired with cargo pants and completed his look with black shades.

Shah Rukh waved at the cheering crowd, performed his signature pose of spreading his arms and saluted the crowd. He was also seen dancing to the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from his blockbuster action film 'Pathaan'.

Several videos and pictures of the actor went viral on social media minutes after the 'Chak De India' actor arrived to greet his fans.

Shah Rukh made his comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with Siddharth Anand's action thriller film 'Pathaan' which was released in January this year.

The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

The film is now ready to release in dubbed versions across Russia and CIS countries including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

As per a statement shared by YRF, the dubbed version will release on July 13 across 3000+ screens.

On receiving abundant love for Pathaan, SRK tweeted, "It's not the business, it's strictly personal".

He added that making people smile and entertaining them is a part of the business and if that isn't taken personally then their work "would never fly". He even thanked everyone who showed his movie some love.

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in director Atlee's action thriller film 'Jawan' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

