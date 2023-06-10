Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike bags film, dreams of meeting Bollywood superstar

While some experts called the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film expertly crafted and attention-grabbing, others said it was predictable and lacked soul
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Suraj Kumar dreams of meeting his hero some day. And that dream could perhaps become a reality with the lookalike bagging a film.
Suraj Kumar, who has an uncanny resemblance to the 'Badshah of Bollywood,' has been mimicking SRK from his films from the 1990s.
Suraj Kumar has been offered a film by Indian actor Pulkit Samrat.
According to reports, Suraj Kumar revealed that he had ran away from home and came to Mumbai to realise his dreams.
Suraj Kumar, who is a diehard fan of SRK, revealed that he used to visit Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan's residence everyday. But he has been unable to meet the star until now.
With him now bagging a film, Suraj Kumar could maybe cross paths with the Pathaan star.
