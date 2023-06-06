From Shah Rukh Khan to Anil Kapoor: 6 Bollywood stars who cannot get enough of Dubai

Whether it is for promotional stint, or shooting or blowing off the steam on vacations, the emirate emerges as the top choice for a number of celebs

What’s not to like about the United Arab Emirates? It has majestic buildings, architectural marvels, breathtaking beaches and scenic locations. That is the reason why some Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor feel a “cosmic connection” with the Emirates.

Photo: Anil Kapoor's Instagram

The actor, in a recent tweet, expressed his love for Dubai and wrote: “I seem to have a cosmic connection with Dubai. Something (or the other) keeps pulling me back here and I'm not complaining!” The actor reportedly owns an apartment in the Al Furjan neighbourhood of the city.

I seem to have a cosmic connection with #Dubai . Something (or the other) keeps pulling me back here and I'm not complaining! pic.twitter.com/outisckLV1 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 4, 2023

Not just Anil Kapoor, but Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Mouni Roy, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan also call Dubai their second home. Whether it is for a promotional stint, or shooting or blowing off the steam on vacations, Dubai emerges as the top choice for a number of celebs, making the city an integral part of Bollywood.

Here, we take a look at five Bollywood celebs and their connections with Dubai.

1. Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood’s King Khan not only owns a couple of properties in Dubai but is also the brand ambassador of the city. On his birthdays or before the release of his films, the Burj Khalifa is lit up as a tribute to the superstar. During a previous interview, he said: “I have always thought of Dubai as my second home.”

Dubai: Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan during the Opening Ceremony of the DP World International League T20 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

2. Salman Khan – The Dabangg actor has, in several interviews, called Dubai his favourite city. He has reportedly bought a luxurious apartment in The Address Downtown near Burj Khalifa.

3. Mouni Roy – The actress’ love for Dubai knows no bounds. She met her husband Suraj Nambiar for the first time at a New Year's bash in Dubai in 2018.

4. Sanjay Dutt – Another Bollywood celeb who owns a house in Dubai is Sanjay Dutt. The actor often spends time with his wife Maanyata and their twins at their lavish apartment in the city. He also received a Golden visa in 2021.

5. R Madhavan – Dubai has become Madhavan’s second home because of his son Vedant. The actor moved with his family to help his son, who is a professional swimmer, prepare for the Olympics 2026.

