Watch: Jackie Chan cries with his daughter while watching his old films? Viral video explained

The emotional clip has close to 70 million views on Twitter

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 4:00 PM

A video of actor Jackie Chan is trending on social media. In the clip, Jackie Chan is watching action sequences from his movies with a little girl. The girl is seen referring to Jackie Chan as her “papa”. Towards the end, Jackie Chan and the girl begin to cry. The emotional clip has caused many to believe that the Hollywood actor actually broke into tears with his daughter. However, the claims turned out to be false.

“Jackie Chan and his daughter crying while watching some of his old movie scenes is the most wholesome thing you’ll watch today. Thanks for our childhood legend,” the text attached to the viral video, with close to 70 million views, read.

Fact-check

The clip is actually from the 2023 movie Ride On starring Jackie Chan. The girl in the viral video is actress Liu Haocun, who played Jackie Chan’s daughter in the film.

Ride On was released in theatres on April 7, this year. The plot is about a stuntman and his horse who become social media stars after their fight with debt collectors goes viral.

Jackie Chan and his daughter

Jackie Chan got married to Taiwanese actress Joan Lin in 1982. They have a son Jaycee Chan who is a singer and actor.

Jackie Chan also has a daughter, Etta Ng, with former beauty queen Elaine Ng Yi-lei. The daughter made it to the headlines last year when she queued up for free food in Toronto, Malay Mail reported.

The actor, in 1999, admitted to having an extramarital affair with Elaine Ng Yi-lei and revealed that she was pregnant with his child named Etta Ng.

