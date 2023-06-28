David Corenswet replaces Henry Cavill as new Superman: What we know about the actor

Corenswet will play the lead in Superman: Legacy, which also marks the inception of a fresh DC universe spearheaded by James Gunn

Superman fans, rejoice! After a seemingly long search, director James Gunn has found his Superman and Lois Lane in actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. The two stars will play the lead roles in the next film based on the superhero, titled "Superman: Legacy."

Rachel Brosnahan has shared a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter article on Instagram. Along with the post, which was dropped today, Rachel picked a series of emojis to express her excitement about the superhero film. Replying to the post, director James Gunn shared a red heart emoji.

He also tweeted “Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people).”

Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people). https://t.co/1FtwYIDeYj — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 27, 2023

David Corenswet will step into the shoes of Henry Cavill to play the beloved superhero in the movie. As per The Hollywood Reporter, several other big names were vying for the top role. While Nicholas Hoult [The Menu, Renfield] and Tom Brittney [Grantchester] appeared for a screen test earlier this month, Emma Mackey [Sex Education] and Phoebe Dynevor [Bridgerton] were contenders for the role of the award-winning reporter Lois Lane.

David Corenswet has received widespread acclaim for his role in shows such as Hollywood and The Politician.

Meanwhile, Rachel Brosnahan is best known for her role in the Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The new Superman movie will delve into the early years of the iconic superhero but will stay away from the traditional origins narrative, reported The Guardian.

Superman: Legacy also marks the inception of a fresh DC universe spearheaded by James Gunn, renowned for directing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. James Gunn collaboratively heads the newly formed DC Studios with producer Peter Safran.

Peter Safran has described Superman, aka Clark Kent, as “the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way; he’s kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned,” the report said.

Meanwhile, in May, when Rachel Brosnahan was asked what landing the role would mean for her, she told The Hollywood Reporter, “Look, it would be extraordinary. I grew up watching Lois Lane, this incredibly talented journalist, far from a damsel in distress, and I would jump at the chance if it arose.”

