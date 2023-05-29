Dubai cleaners are their superheroes: Kids dress up as Superman and Wonder Woman, help clean up park

The initiative was organised in association with Dubai Municipality as part of their on-field volunteering initiative ‘An Hour with the Cleaning Worker’

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 29 May 2023, 6:00 AM

Donning capes, masks and costumes of their favourite superheroes, more than 130 students of the Cambridge International School, Dubai arrived at the Al Twar park on Friday to meet their real-life heroes – municipality workers. The Grade 2 students were celebrating superhero day.

They spent the next hour cleaning the park and picking rubbish with the special picks and garbage bags provided to them. The youngsters took their job very seriously and broke off into small teams, scouring the area for whatever garbage they could find.

Friends Bhavan, Rushdash and Vincent took turns with the picks and patiently cleaned the surroundings. “Rushdash has just moved to the UAE from Turkey,” explained Bhavan. “His English isn’t that good so we are staying with him so that we can explain the instructions to him.” Vincent, who is from Nigeria, said that he was happy to be cleaning. “I am glad I could help the uncles today,” he said.

Favourite superhero

For 6-year-old Akshita, this was the perfect chance for her to don the costume of her favourite superhero Ladybug. “I really like Ladybug because she can climb walls,” she said. “That is why I dressed up like her.”

Akshita said she was also a fan of the municipality workers. “It is so hot outside and they spend so much time cleaning around Dubai,” she said. “They are just like Ladybug. They do good for the city.”

Municipality worker Kamaluddeen, who has been working as a cleaner for over 24 years, said that it was a great feeling to spend time with the kids. “They are so enthusiastic to clean the place,” he said. “It is a pleasure to watch them looking so serious and picking the waste up from the park. They take their job very seriously. They are also so polite.”

Noble initiative

According to teacher Switzy D’Costa, the superhero day was planned to promote appreciation among children. “We wanted them to recognize and appreciate the superheroes around them,” she said. “The children drew cards and carried some care packets for the labourers to show their love and appreciation for their work.”

The care packs included fruits, packed food, laban and other refreshments. Afterwards, the children proudly posed with all the garbage they had collected. They then sang a song for the workers.

The initiative was organised in association with Dubai Municipality as part of their on-field volunteering initiative ‘An Hour with the Cleaning Worker’. Launched in 2016, it attracts thousands of volunteers every year.

Student Hanadi said she really enjoyed her superhero day. “I was able to clean the park along with my friends and I had a lot of fun doing it,” she said.

