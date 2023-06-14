Movie Review: In 'The Flash', Gen-Z has a goofy, new superhero

Ezra Miller's 'The Flash,' with its cameos and comic timings, is an entertaining watch

by Husain Rizvi Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 6:41 PM

Early on in The Flash, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) says, “I feel like the janitor of Justice League.” He’s right — the fastest man on earth spends the entire film cleaning up the mess, one created by others, another by himself. The film, however, revolves around the latter.

Even as we revisit familiar concepts — the multiverse, going back in time to right the wrongs — what unravels on screen is fairly engaging. Ezra’s portrayal of Barry is outrightly convincing of the character’s true nature — he’s goofy, someone who blurts the silliest thing while holding Wonder Woman’s Lasso of Truth.

Yes, there are cameos in The Flash that you will love, and then there are cameos that will shock you. Either way, claps and cheers will fill the cinema halls. And rightly so, as The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, has earned its spot among one of the most elite DC films of all time. It’s got humour, a plotline albeit familiar, cameos, and action, though it seems like a stretch towards the end. But with Ezra (his offscreen troubles aside) and Michael Keaton’s (yes, he plays the Batman) brilliant performances, The Flash is one of the most entertaining DC films of all time.

The film starts with Barry trying to order breakfast and fuel up with calories before heading to his job at a forensics lab. But as he gets delayed, thanks to his server, Barry receives a call. Alfred, yes, Batman’s Alfred, needs his help while Batman, here played by Ben Affleck, chases the bad guys, and Wonder Woman, as usual, is not around. Becoming the go-to superhero when others aren’t around, he suits up and runs to save newborns and a nurse falling off from a collapsing high-rise hospital. When he successfully does so, Barry suggests the nurse seek help of a mental health professional to cope with the trauma. That’s something the Justice League cannot help with, as Barry notes, they are not very good at that yet. Point noted!

Saving the world aside, what really matters to Barry is saving his imprisoned father (Ron Livingston), who is on trial for the tragic murder of his mother (Maribel Verdu). A desperate Barry does what he does best — he runs. As a result, he discovers a way to jump back in time. What follows next, is Barry trying to right the wrongs that inevitably land him and others in trouble.

The Flash is most watchable when it relies on humour to entertain the audiences. Injecting comedy in superhero films may be looked down upon, but ultimately, it has its larger picture covered. The Gen-Z, including myself, love it when superheroes as mighty as Thor, or even Superman, have fun. And while Ezra’s character is naturally awkward on several occasions, it becomes icing on the cake. Picture this: a panicked Miller sighs, “I have destroyed the universe” upon learning that Eric Stoltz plays Marty McFly instead of Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future.

But special effects? Not so much. Yes, the Speed Force looks great. But it’s nothing different than any other superhero movie we’ve seen. The final battle is a CGI-powered scene that feels a little too generic and could leave audiences confused with the events that happen later.

Nevertheless, the future looks bright for DC Universe as we usher in a new chapter with James Gunn at the helm. The critically acclaimed filmmaker took the reins earlier this year and has revealed massive plans for the DCU, dubbing the new era as ‘Gods and Monsters’, featuring a Superman reboot, multiple Batmans, and more.

As for The Flash, a sequel might still be on the cards, but the film has to pass the box office test first. And it should, especially because Miller slips into the role of Barry effortlessly. He simply does justice to the character, despite the film hitting a slump as it nears conclusion.

To sum up, The Flash starts off really strong but loses its momentum towards the end. Regardless, it has earned its spot in the list of best DC films of all time (keeping in mind the less number of films in this list), thanks to all the interesting cameos (the best one is at the end) and humour. Now the question we’re left with is — will there be a sequel? Only time will tell, but we needn’t mess with it.

The Flash

Director: Andy Muschietti

Cast: Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle

Stars: 3/5