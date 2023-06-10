Taylor Swift, Diljit Dosanjh dine together: 6 things the celebrities have in common

Diljit Dosanjh, a popular Indian celebrity, was spotted having a meal with Taylor Swift in Vancouver, earlier this week.

Fans on social media were stunned after the news of them meeting went viral. They were spotted laughing and being 'touch touch' with each other, according to media reports.

Dosanjh reacted to a news agency reporting the meeting on Twitter. In the now-deleted tweet, the star says, "Yaar privacy naam di vi koi cheez hundi aa (Guys, there is something known as 'privacy')."

Here's a look at what the two celebrities have in common:

1. Their singing career began in the early 2000s

Diljit Dosanjh, now a popular Indian singer, began his career with his first song, 'Ishq Da Uda Ada', in the year 2003.

Taylor Swift, on the other hand, released her first single titled, 'Tim McGraw', in 2006.

2. Both songwriters

Dosanjh and Swift both write their own lyrics to songs, with Taylor Swift being one to consistently pen down lyrics across her albums.

3. Making history on Billboard charts

Diljit Dosanjh made history in 2020 after his song, 'G.O.A.T.' was Number 1 on Billboard's Top Triller Global Chart. Whereas, Taylor Swift managed to createj history by becoming the first artist to have her songs on the entire 'Top 10' on Billboard's 'Hot 100' list.

4. Making fashion statements

Diljit Dosanjh is no stranger to the world of fashion. With his maximalist style, he truly does know how to dress up and go all out. The singer-songwriter even won a Filmfare award for his dressing sense.

Taylor Swift is not to be taken lightly either. The global star is known to wear some brilliant outfits and change costumes – especially, on her latest Eras tour.

From donning a Versace bodysuit to a Roberto Cavalli dress, the popular singer left no stone unturned.

Both celebrities have even featured on Vogue magazine covers! Swift appeared on the British cover whereas, Dosanjh featured on the Indian one.

5. Acting career

While both stars are popular for their music, they are also rising actors. Taylor Swift has made an appearance in some films and even voiced an animated character. However, Dosanjh seems to be making it big in Bollywood with films like 'Udta Punjab' and 'Good Newzz' after a stellar career in Punjabi cinema.

6. Both have a song with the same title

Believe it or not, both Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh, have put out a hit song titled 'Lover'!

Taylor Swift's hit song came out in 2019, whereas, Dosanjh's Punjabi song with same name was released in 2021.

