Taylor Swift meets Diljit Dosanjh for dinner after breakup with Matty Healy

Alia Bhatt to replace Sai Pallavi in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Netizens unhappy over the decision
According to recent reports, the
Soon after singer-songwriter Taylor Swift broke up with Matty Healy, fans in Vancouver spotted her having dinner with an Indian celebrity.
Sitting next to Indian superstar, Diljit Dosanjh, Swift was reportedly seen laughing and being "touch touch" with him.
Dosanjh, a singer-songwriter and Bollywood actor reacted to a news agency reporting the meeting on Twitter. In the now-deleted tweet, the star says, "Yaar privacy naam di vi koi cheez hundi aa (Guys, there is something known as 'privacy')."
Fans across the globe have had positive and negative reactions to the news, with some even hoping for a collaboration.
The first ever Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella, Dosanjh is known across the Indian subcontinent for wide variety of Hindi and Punjabi music he creates.
The singer recently shot to fame after his acting performance in the Bollywood movie 'Udta Punjab' and a rendition of 'Ikk Kudi' which featured in the film.
ALSO READ:
According to recent reports, the
The wedding was attended by the couple's friends and family at a gurudwara in Mumbai, India
Natasa shared a beautiful video recently on her YouTube channel as a throwback
The actress became an overnight sensation some years ago when a clip from her film, that showed her winking, went viral on the Internet
Taal's Kahin Aag Lage remains one of the most foot-tapping numbers
The actress says her partner must “match me on the mental and intellectual level"
The celebrity RJ and his wife confirmed the news in an Instagram post, saying they are expecting to welcome their bundle of joy in November
Many social media users spoke out as well, disputing Naseeruddin Shah's claim