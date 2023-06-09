Taylor Swift meets Diljit Dosanjh for dinner after breakup with Matty Healy

They were spotted being 'touch touch' by fans in Vancouver

By Web Desk Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 8:29 PM

Soon after singer-songwriter Taylor Swift broke up with Matty Healy, fans in Vancouver spotted her having dinner with an Indian celebrity.

Sitting next to Indian superstar, Diljit Dosanjh, Swift was reportedly seen laughing and being "touch touch" with him.

Dosanjh, a singer-songwriter and Bollywood actor reacted to a news agency reporting the meeting on Twitter. In the now-deleted tweet, the star says, "Yaar privacy naam di vi koi cheez hundi aa (Guys, there is something known as 'privacy')."

Fans across the globe have had positive and negative reactions to the news, with some even hoping for a collaboration.

The first ever Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella, Dosanjh is known across the Indian subcontinent for wide variety of Hindi and Punjabi music he creates.

The singer recently shot to fame after his acting performance in the Bollywood movie 'Udta Punjab' and a rendition of 'Ikk Kudi' which featured in the film.

ALSO READ: