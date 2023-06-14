Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video of the couple

'I know I am handsome': Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan wins the Internet with his witty reply to a tweet
It has been three years since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence. He was 34. The actor, known for his work in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore, was much-loved by his fans.
On his third death anniversary, actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant at the time of the incident, shared an unseen video of the two, with "Wish You Were Here" by British band Pink Floyd playing in the background. In the clip, the two are sitting on a rock and sharing a warm hug.
Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, too, shared a throwback picture featuring the late actor playing with his niece and nephew on Instagram.
The heart-warming note attached to Shweta's post read, “Love you Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now....You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few books recommended by him. Let's live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive.”
Shweta has also shared screenshots of books recommended by the late actor. The books recommended by Shushant were Structures Or Why Things Don't Fall Down, The Emotion Machine, The Beginning Of Infinity, Chaos and Fractals -New Frontiers of Science, and The Ancient Secret Of The Flower Of Life.
The heart-wrenching post garnered a lot of attention on social media, with fans leaving notes for Sushant in the comments section. A fan wrote, “We miss you each and every day Sushant.” Another added, “#SushantIsAlive in billions of hearts forever and ever! His legacy lives on!”
Shweta Singh Kirti, in a follow-up post, said, “It is his third death anniversary. I do not like calling it death anniversary because it makes me feel bad. It makes me feel as if he has left. He hasn't left. He has just left his physical body but he is around and I can feel him.”
Sushant last film Dil Bechara was released posthumously in July 202.
