Bollywood: Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni to be released in theatres again

The film will be re-released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

By Web Desk Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 10:22 AM

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, a biopic on the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, will be re-released in theatres.

The film is among Rajput's widely regarded works and was a major box office hit. The biopic will hit the theatres again on May 12.

MS Dhoni will be re-released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, across India, local media has said.

Prior to the release of the film, Rajput had said, "For the first time I have seen Dhoni losing his cool. First two to three days I asked him some questions and he answered them calmly. Then he said you ask lot of questions let me come back. I was just asking him one question in different ways again and again."

Adding to this Dhoni said: "He (Sushant) used to ask one question repeatedly and if he gets similar answer then he used to believe that I am being honest and then he used to go to next question."

"It was a bit awkward initially to speak about yourself. After 15 mins you get bored talking about yourself and I was like I need a break, I am going," he added.

