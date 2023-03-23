Star couples Virat-Anushka, Deepika-Ranveer stun at Indian Sports Honours awards

Other famous personalities also came under the same roof to celebrate the achievements of Indian players who have been making the country proud

By ANI Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 9:41 PM

Thursday night turned out to be a special one for Virat-Anushka and Deepika-Ranveer fans as the star couples attended the Indian Sports Honours awards. These are given annually by the RPSG Group in association with the Virat Kohli Foundation to outstanding sports personalities from India.

Other famous personalities also came under the same roof to celebrate the achievements of Indian players who have been making the country proud.

They all posed for paparazzi. Virat and Anushka arrived at the awards ceremony in stylish avatars. While Virat was looking dapper in a black suit, Anushka looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder purple dress.

Anushka shared the pictures on her Instagram account.

Virat recently spoke about his first meeting during a conversation with cricketer AB de Villiers. Virat shared that when he learnt that he was going to shoot with Anushka for an ad, he "started shivering" because she was one of the "top actors" in India at the time.

Ranveer and Deepika were seen twinning in black at the event. Ranveer opted for a black suit, while Deepika chose to wear a beautiful black saree with a golden border. Deepika's father and former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone also marked his presence at the event.

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan attended the event as well.

ALSO READ: