Anushka Sharma launches non-profit with Virat Kohli; names it after husband, daughter

Bollywood actor took to Twitter to announce the new venture

File photo

Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 9:17 PM

On Thursday, Anushka Sharma took to social media to make a big announcement - that of a new non-profit venture that she is starting along with her family.

She introduced the organisation and its name in a poetic manner, starting with a quote by poet Khalil Gibran.

"‘You give but little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of yourself that you truly give’.

‘For in truth it is life that gives unto life- while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness, " she tweeted. She then posted a video.

The clip starts with a quote from Mahatma Gandhi: "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

It then goes on to show both Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, engaged in various forms of community service.

The actor revealed the name of the organisation - an amalgamation of the family's names, Virat, Vamika (their daughter) and Anushka.

"So, with our heads bowed in gratitude we are offering SeVVA - our joint non-profit which stands for Se (of Self), V (of Virat), V (of Vamika) A (of Anushka). As Seva is always from self of self," she said.

She went on to say that the venture would be undertaken "as a family."

"We will contribute in whatever way we can. We will do it as one. For the family that we belong to. The world that we live in. The society that has provided for us and loved us. The universe with which we are all connected."

