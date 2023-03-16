Watch: Deepika Padukone dunks face in ice water, reveals skincare secrets before Oscars 2023

The Bollywood star shared her routine before the awards, where she wowed audiences in a stunning custom Louis Vuitton gown

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 9:43 PM

Deepika Padukone's look at the Oscars this year was nothing short of iconic. With a long velvet gown, custom-made by Louis Vuitton, she exuded classic Hollywood glamour on stage and on the champagne carpet. Even after the event, she turned heads in a stunning pink fur dress, bringing the drama to the after-party.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Bollywood star revealed her skincare routine, and how she got ready for her historic appearance at the Oscars - complete with some unusual steps.

Padukone's routine starts with a brisk workout, followed by a hot shower and a steam or sauna session. In the clip, viewers can see the star standing in front of vanity mirror. On the counter is a whole array of skincare and cosmetic products - most of which are from her own brand 82°E.

The first step of the routine is simple - cleansing the face. Deepika uses the 'Lotus Splash Cleanser' from 82°E. The next step, however, is a little harder to follow.

"I love icing my face," she says, before plunging her face into a sink full of ice water. She comes up in a couple of seconds, laughing in shock, but looking refreshed.

The next step is moisturising, followed by a turmeric-based sunscreen - a new product from her brand. After showing viewers the benefits of the product, the video wraps up with quick shots of the star getting her hair and make up done, ending on a full-length view of the whole look - complete with the gorgeous gown and jewellery.

Deepika Padukone introduced the 'Naatu Naatu', the hit song from Telugu film 'RRR' which won the Oscar for 'Best Original Song', to the audience, calling it a 'banger'.

Earlier this year, the star revealed her attitude towards skincare and the secrets of her beauty in an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times.

"I believe good skin is also a reflection of your lifestyle and brings forth the need to prioritise self-care. With these factors combined, it felt like the right place to start,” she said.

ALSO READ: