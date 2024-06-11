Spotted: Ranbir Kapoor on the Ramayana set

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 2:49 PM

Indira Krishna, Ranbir Kapoor's co-star in the upcoming film Ramayana, shared an adorable picture from the film's set to express her gratitude towards the actor for his love and care. Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actress took to her Instagram to drop a cute picture with Ranbir.

In the picture, Ranbir can be seen sporting a clean-shaven look as he wraps his arms around the veteran actress, both smiling warmly for the camera against the backdrop of a vanity van.

Accompanying the post was a sweet caption: "Animaling... Thank you for your care, love, kindness, and your wonderful gestures, Ranbir... co-star."

Soon after the picture was shared, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited. Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film.