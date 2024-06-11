Spotted: Ranbir Kapoor on the Ramayana set

In an interview, actor Aaryan and director Kabir Khan talk trials, triumphs and turbulence
Indira Krishna, Ranbir Kapoor's co-star in the upcoming film Ramayana, shared an adorable picture from the film's set to express her gratitude towards the actor for his love and care. Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actress took to her Instagram to drop a cute picture with Ranbir.
In the picture, Ranbir can be seen sporting a clean-shaven look as he wraps his arms around the veteran actress, both smiling warmly for the camera against the backdrop of a vanity van.
Accompanying the post was a sweet caption: "Animaling... Thank you for your care, love, kindness, and your wonderful gestures, Ranbir... co-star."
Soon after the picture was shared, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions.
Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited. Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film.
Recently, a few photos of Ranbir with his archery instructor were shared on social media by Ranbir's fans, hinting that the actor is taking archery lessons. ANI
