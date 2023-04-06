Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger to reunite for mega Bollywood spy film

Movie with the dream cast is slated to go into production in January 2024 and is expected to release by 2025

Indian Bollywood Actors (L) Shah Rukh Khan with (R) Salman Khan. Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 3:12 PM

After the success of Pathaan, fans of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe were rooting for an amalgamation of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s spy worlds. The sequence where Tiger (played by Salman Khan) arrives in time to save Pathaan (SRK) led to a barrage of requests for a faceoff between the two covert agents and it seems that fans’ dreams have come true.

Siddharth Anand, who directed Pathaan, Bollywood’s biggest hit of all time, has been roped in to helm the crossover. The film with the dream cast is slated to go on floors in January 2024 and is expected to release by 2025.

Confirming the reports, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday morning: “Big development. Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan: Siddharth Anand to direct. Starts January 2024. Produced by Aditya Chopra."

The announcement has already created quite the Twitter storm with #TigerVsPathaan trending since Thursday morning. Taran Adarsh’s post confirming the director for the forthcoming film arrived after he officially listed "Tiger Vs Pathaan" as YRF Spy Universe’s lined-up project.

The film will see Salman and Shah Rukh Khan together in the lead roles again after 1995’s Karan Arjun.

Pathaan opened in theatres in January and smashed box office records to emerge as the number-one Hindi film of all time. It has earned over Rs 1,000 crore globally.

The YRF Spy Universe began with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s 2012 film Ek The Tiger, followed by 2017’s Tiger Zinda Hai and 2019’s War, which featured Hrithik Roshan.

