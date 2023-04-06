Priyanka Chopra announces new Hollywood project, receives a message from co-star John Cena

She is currently on a promotional spree for her spy series Citadel, lighting up a special premiere in India earlier this week

By Web Desk Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 12:27 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 2:35 PM

After Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra is making waves in the West. The actress on Wednesday announced her new Hollywood project titled Heads Of State. She will feature alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the film, directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Priyanka received a heartwarming welcome from her co-star John Cena. “Thank You Amazon Studios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on Heads Of State with Idris Elba and welcome the newest cast member, the world-renowned Priyanka Chopra,” the WWE wrestler tweeted early Thursday morning.

Priyanka thanked Cena for his tweet and added that she “can’t wait to get to set” to start shooting. "Thank you for the warm welcome, John Cena. I can't wait to get to set! let's gooooo Amazon Studios. #headsofstate,” wrote Priyanka and also tagged co-star Idris Elba.

Heads Of State will reportedly be released in May, marking another Priyanka Chopra collaboration with Amazon Studios after Citadel. The film will be co-produced by Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard, as per a report by Deadline.

Priyanka shared the latest update on Instagram. Along with a screenshot of a Deadline report, she wrote, “On to the next… Idris Elba, John Cena, Ilya Naishuller, Amazon Studios, Let’s go!”

She is currently on a promotional spree for her spy series Citadel. Priyanka and Richard Madden, who play the lead roles in the Russo Brothers' creation, lit up the special premiere of Citadel in India on Tuesday.

Before Citadel, Priyanka Chopra has worked on a number of Hollywood projects. She headlined Quantico and starred in The Matrix Resurrections, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake, We Can Be Heroes and Baywatch. She also has Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, lined up. The film, which is set to release next month, also features Priyanka’s husband, singer Nick Jonas, in a cameo.

