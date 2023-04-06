SRK, Ajay, Akshay, Aamir and I can give them a run for their money: Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also talked about Bollywood films and his upcoming Eid release at the press conference of an award show in Mumbai

By CT Desk Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 10:13 AM

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday said actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and himself can give the young actors in the Hindi cinema a run for their money.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was part of the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 press conference where he addressed questions from various Indian media outlets present at the venue in Mumbai.

When asked who among the new lot of actors has managed to impress him, Salman said, “We will make them run for their money. We are not retiring anytime soon. Our films also work and so we hike our fees. Seeing that, they also increase their fee even when their films are not working,” while adding that all of them are, however, talented, focused, and hardworking.

The superstar also addressed concerns over Bollywood films not doing well at the box office. He said that the wrong films are being made and that filmmakers feel they are making good films, but Salman feels otherwise.

“Today filmmakers have a different understanding of India. They feel it’s from Andheri to Colaba. The filmmakers that I have met and interacted; they are too cool. They make that kind of content. However, Hindustan is way different. They start from the east of the railway stations,” he said.

But Bollywood's Bhaijaan hopes that his words don't come back to bite him as he is gearing up for his upcoming release Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Ki Jaan. "It is releasing on April 21 and I hope everyone likes it," he said.

ALSO READ: