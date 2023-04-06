SRK, Ajay, Akshay, Aamir and I can give them a run for their money: Salman Khan

The concert will mark the band's return to Dubai after 20 years
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday said actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and himself can give the young actors in the Hindi cinema a run for their money.
The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was part of the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 press conference where he addressed questions from various Indian media outlets present at the venue in Mumbai.
When asked who among the new lot of actors has managed to impress him, Salman said, “We will make them run for their money. We are not retiring anytime soon. Our films also work and so we hike our fees. Seeing that, they also increase their fee even when their films are not working,” while adding that all of them are, however, talented, focused, and hardworking.
The superstar also addressed concerns over Bollywood films not doing well at the box office. He said that the wrong films are being made and that filmmakers feel they are making good films, but Salman feels otherwise.
“Today filmmakers have a different understanding of India. They feel it’s from Andheri to Colaba. The filmmakers that I have met and interacted; they are too cool. They make that kind of content. However, Hindustan is way different. They start from the east of the railway stations,” he said.
But Bollywood's Bhaijaan hopes that his words don't come back to bite him as he is gearing up for his upcoming release Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Ki Jaan. "It is releasing on April 21 and I hope everyone likes it," he said.
ALSO READ:
The concert will mark the band's return to Dubai after 20 years
The film is the latest adaptation of the famous classic novel by French author Alexandre Dumas
The upcoming action film, part of the YRF spy universe, is set to be directed by Ayan Mukerji
From Iftar offers to a Spring Camp for kids, check out these things to do around the country today
The first two episodes of the OTT series will drop globally on April 28
His single 'Like Crazy' debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 this week
Fans are excited to see the action star reprise his role in the second instalment, as well as cameos in other films such as Tiger 3
The film will make its world premiere on May 18 at the festival