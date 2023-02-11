Salman Khan, Himesh Reshammiya reunite for romantic track in new movie 'Kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan'

Iconic movie's enduring popularity continues to this day
Himesh Reshammiya, who has previously composed blockbuster songs for Salman Khan like Teri Meri, Tere Naam title song, Tu hi Tu Har Jagah, has reunited with the superstar for a romantic track from the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.
Titled 'Naiyo Lagda', the romantic song features Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal.
On Saturday, Salman took to Instagram and dropped the song's teaser. The song, 'Naiyo Lagda', a love anthem of the film, is set in the picturesque valleys of Ladakh.
The song features Salman and Pooja Hegde, and the chemistry between the two is almost palpable with the delightful locations taking the romance quotient up several notches.
Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.
The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid.
