Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to reunite on screen before 'Pathaan'

'Om Shanti Om,' starring the Bollywood actors, is being re-released in cinemas to mark 15 years of the film

By ANI Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 9:55 AM Last updated: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 10:08 AM

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om, which recently completed 15 years, is all set to be re-released in over 20 cities across India including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, Bhopal, and Ahmedabad among others.

The screening is scheduled for November 17. The idea behind the special screening of Om Shanti Om is of SRK Universe, one of the biggest fan clubs of Shah Rukh.

Om Shanti Om, Farah Khan's directorial, marked Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut 15 years ago.

The blockbuster revolves around a struggling actor, played by Shah Rukh, who falls in love with a successful actress Shantipriya (played by Deepika). But before his love could blossom and his career flourish, he dies in an accident, and Shantipriya is murdered. Thirty years later, he's reborn and avenges Shantipriya's death.

After Om Shanti Om, SRK and Deepika reunited in films like Chennai Express (2013) and Happy New Year (2014). And now the duo will be seen in Pathaan, which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand, and also stars John Abraham.

