UAE: Shah Rukh Khan to attend Sharjah International Book Fair

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be a guest at the Sharjah International Book Fair this Friday, November 11.
“The legend of Indian and International cinema is coming to Sharjah!” announced the Sharjah Book Authority on their Instagram page.
Earlier this month, the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, lit up with a message celebrating the star’s 57th birthday. Shah Rukh Khan is no stranger to the UAE, as he was the first Indian actor to receive the Golden Visa and was also awarded the Happiness Card by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs.
Shah Rukh is the brand ambassador of Dubai Tourism and was recently also appointed as an ambassador with Burjeel Holdings, a leading private healthcare services provider in the Mena region and one of the largest in the UAE.
Shah Rukh Khan is one of many international personalities visiting the book fair this year, including Egyptian actor Ahmad Al Sakka, Indian author and motivational speaker Deepak Chopra and Italian author Elisabetta Dami.
