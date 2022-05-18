In pictures: Decoding Deepika Padukone's fashion at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Bollywood actor's social comedy comes with a strong message of female empowerment
Entertainment5 days ago
They say that ‘You can take an Indian out of India but you can’t take India out of an Indian.’ That’s exactly the case with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who is currently creating waves at Cannes Film Festival as a jury member.
She attended the red carpet ceremony for the 75th annual Cannes film festival, wearing a sari designed by none other than Sabyasachi.
Taking to Instagram, Deepika dropped a string of images of her glamourous look.
In the images, she is seen exuding retro vibes with her golden-black shimmery sari that is block printed and hand embroidered by the finest Indian craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier.The Piku star opted for bold make-up. Her dramatic winger eyeliner served as the major highlight of her look.
Speaking of her hair, she chose to tie it in a bun and accessorised it with a golden hairband.
Sabyasachi, too, shared the pictures of Deepika’s retro look on social media that was put together by ace celeb stylist Shaleena Nathani. The look has been paired with statement pieces from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Bengal Royale Collection. The headband pays homage to the traditional Indian matha patti headpiece with Art Nouveau detailing, while the chandelier earrings updates a classic with an Art Deco gaze, according to his social media posts.
In an earlier appearance, Deepika was seen sporting a shirt with tropical prints, which she paired with emerald green pants, a printed scarf on her head and a statement neckpiece - all designed by Sabyasachi and it looks mesmerizing as ever.
The Gehraiyaan actor was also slaying in a Louis Vuitton mini dress and boots when she was first spotted at Cannes.
On Tuesday, Deepika hit the red carpet along with other jury members Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier.
The following day on Wednesday, the actress was seen in a bold avatar in Swedish luxury womenswear brand ArdAzAei, paired with a statement Cartier neckpiece.
Can't wait to see the Bollywood/Hollywood actress' sartorial style game on the red carpet in the coming days.
