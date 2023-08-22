Sandra Bullock to scatter late partner Bryan Randall’s ashes at their 'special' place: Report

Randall passed away at the age of 57, on August 5, after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for three years

File photo

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 3:13 PM

Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock is planning to scatter the ashes of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, in the sea at the Three Bees resort in the Bahamas, a place said to be special for the couple, according to media reports.

Bullock is planning to say her final goodbye to Randall at their favourite place, the Three Bees luxury resort on Harbour Island, the Daily Mail reported quoting sources.

It was at this resort that Randall and Bullock “had exchanged vows in 2017”, the report added.

“The place was just so special to them both. They would take over the entire island so they could just be themselves. It was a place where they shared some of their happiest times together and with the kids and friends,” the source said.

“They would go there for weeks at a time. It holds a lot of meaning and it just makes sense for that to be where she [Sandra Bullock] says goodbye to him [Bryan Randall],” the source added.

According to the report, Randall’s daughter, Skylar Staten Randall, 29, received her father’s ashes last week.

Randall passed away at the age of 57, on August 5, after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for three years. The model-turned-photographer’s family had confirmed the news of his death in a statement.

Bullock and Randall first met in 2015 when the photographer was hired to click pictures at Bullock’s son Louis’ birthday party.

The two soon fell for each other but did not get married, reported the Daily Record.

Randall’s family, in a statement to People, had shared that he was suffering from ALS and had chosen to keep the journey private.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request,” his family said.

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," the statement added.

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan,” Randall’s family further said.

Bullock’s sister Gesine Bullock-Prado, in a moving Instagram post, had shared some rare insight into the couple’s final moments together.

She revealed that the late photographer had the best of 'caretakers' in Sandra Bullock and the band of nurses.

ALSO READ: