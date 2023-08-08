Sandra Bullock was ‘best of caretakers’, says sister after longtime partner dies

The Hollywood actress and Bryan Randall met in January 2015, when the photographer came to cover her son Louis' birthday party

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 7:49 PM

Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall has died after a three-year-long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The photographer-model was 57.

Now, Sandra Bullock’s sister Gesine Bullock-Prado, in a heartfelt Instagram post, shared some rare insight into the couple’s final moments together. The two were in a relationship since 2015.

Alongside a smiling photograph of Bryan Randall, Gesine wrote, “I am convinced that Bry [Bryan] has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon.”

Calling ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) a “cruel disease”, Gesine revealed that the late photographer had the best of “caretakers” in Sandra Bullock and the band of nurses.

“ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she [Sandra Bullock] assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital,” she finished off.

Bryan Randall’s family issues statement

Bryan Randall’s family confirmed the news of his demise in a statement to People. “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request,” his family said.

Sandra Bullock and Randall met in January 2015, when the photographer came to cover her son Louis' birthday party.

Sandra Bullock was previously married to Jesse Gregory James.

About Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

ALS, according to the National Institute Of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, affects the “nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement.”

