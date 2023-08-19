Photos: Top Indian stars reimagined as Barbie and Ken in viral post, fans love Rajinikanth's look

Ranbir Kapoor slammed for being a 'controlling' husband as netizens react to Alia Bhatt's lipstick comment
Barbie fever has taken over the world, with people across the globe heading to the theatres dressed to the nines in pink.
Taking the craze to AI, Instagram user @jayprints reimagined India's top celebrities as Barbie and Ken. The creator received love from fans, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes on his posts on these celebrities.
The user first posted some major Mollywood stars, captioning the post: "Bringing the magic of Mollywood to the world of Barbie: meet the Malayalam actors reimagined as Ken!" Take a look at the transformations below:
Kollywood fans, you're in for a treat. As @jayprints on Instagram took the liberty of putting up two posts of Tamil celebrities as Barbie and Ken. One of the posts were captioned: "Imagine a world where Kollywood meets the Barbie Dreamhouse! Introducing the Barbies of Kollywood." Take a look at the pictures below:
Here's what the creator said about the Kens of Kollywood: "When Kollywood meets Barbie! Unveiling our collection of Tamil actors reimagined as Ken." Here are the photos:
