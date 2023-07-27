Look: US President Joe Biden and Barack Obama 'take over' Barbie world with pink suits

The AI-generated picture has garnered close to 6 million views on Twitter

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 2:37 PM

As the rest of the world dons top to bottom pink outfits on their visit to the theatres, a surprising duo followed the trend. Or was atleast created to be so in this AI-generated image.

A photo of US President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama has gone viral where the two are seen in pink suits. Barbie, by Greta Gerwig, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, takes viewers on a trip to a world where everything is in shades of pink.

In the photo, created using artificial intelligence, Joe Biden and Barack Obama, in fancy pink suits are seen walking on a street. The picture was shared by Jon Cooper on Twitter. Jon Cooper, as per his bio, was the 'LI (Long Island) campaign chair for Barack Obama' and 'Ex: National Finance Chair of Draft Biden'.

"Barack and Joe trolling Republicans — love it," the text attached to the picture read.

The AI-generated detailed picture caused some to think that it was real. But Jon Cooper, in a subsequent tweet, clarified, "I want to make clear that President Biden and President Obama didn’t really take time out of their packed schedules to wear pink suits for a Barbie promo."

The post has garnered close to 6 million views on Twitter. People have given a thumbs up to the fantastic creation.

“Community verdict is in — This picture is too flawless, it must be AI-generated,” a user wrote.

“I love the picture but immediately thought it was photoshopped from the picture of them walking outside the White House when President Obama was in office. They do both look great in pink,” another person wrote.

One said, “It’s funny, but I can’t imagine either one wearing a totally pink suit. The AI isn’t bad, actually it’s pretty good, it’s when you look at the details that things are called into question”.

Barbie was released in most countries on July 21. It is expected to hit the theatres in the UAE in August.

