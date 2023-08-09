Look: From bright Burj Khalifa to rosy Dubai Metro, this artist painted the town pink ahead of 'Barbie' movie release in UAE

Contemporary digital artist Jyo John Mulloor has painted the town pink in the lead up to Barbie movie's much-awaited release in the UAE.

Previously known for viral social media projects such as #LetItBloomDubai is currently enjoying social media virality for his images showcasing Barbie transformation in the city.

"Painting the town PINK, even in Dubai! From the majestic Burj Khalifa to the rosy Dubai Metro and the blushing Queen Elizabeth 2 ship, welcome to my Barbie-sized 'Pink Dubai' wonderland! Dedicated to my Barbie-loving daughter @joannadimplejyo who adds the colour to my world. Catch the ultimate Barbie magic on the big screen across the UAE this Thursday!" the artist mentioned in the caption of his Instagram post.

