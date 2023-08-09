RRKPK: Ranveer Singh says he had a tough time doing Kathak, given all the 'muscle mass' he was packing at the time
The actor's latest performance as Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been receiving rave reviews from the audiences
Contemporary digital artist Jyo John Mulloor has painted the town pink in the lead up to Barbie movie's much-awaited release in the UAE.
Previously known for viral social media projects such as #LetItBloomDubai is currently enjoying social media virality for his images showcasing Barbie transformation in the city.
"Painting the town PINK, even in Dubai! From the majestic Burj Khalifa to the rosy Dubai Metro and the blushing Queen Elizabeth 2 ship, welcome to my Barbie-sized 'Pink Dubai' wonderland! Dedicated to my Barbie-loving daughter @joannadimplejyo who adds the colour to my world. Catch the ultimate Barbie magic on the big screen across the UAE this Thursday!" the artist mentioned in the caption of his Instagram post.
ALSO READ:
The actor's latest performance as Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been receiving rave reviews from the audiences
Though she admits that there's a family history of mental health, she does not hold her parents responsible for her emotional challenges
The album is scheduled for release on September 8, announced the management agency
The Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer outperformed the Hollywood blockbusters in India
Netizens express disappointment, alleging Instagram user for using AI-generated images of the late star for likes
The comic performance will tickle your funny bones at Dialogue Dubai
Akhtar, who directed the first two parts featuring Shah Rukh Khan, shared a post about the new project on Instagram
The musician said he is in the final stages of bringing out the album