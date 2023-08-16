Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan sizzle in a new campaign

Marvel enthusiasts and 'Swifties' await the singer's potential transformation into the punk-rock superhero
Pakistani stars Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan look stunning in what seems like a reveal for bridal couture.
In an Instagram post, the Raees actress shared a silhouetted image of her with her Humsafar co-star. From the image, it looks like the two are wearing traditional dresses.
"Sadaf Fawad Khan Bridal Couture '23. Coming Soon," Mahira captioned the post.
The collaboration surely got her fans excited. "Fawad x Mahira? I'm not crying you are," a user commented on the Instagram post.
Another user wrote: "No other couple stands a chance when OGs..."
We get a clearer look in the video shared by Mahira on Instagram Stories. With soulful music in the background, the video shows Mahira walking up to Fawad who is leaning against the wall; the two exude unmatched chemistry as they sizzle dressed up in ethnic wear.
