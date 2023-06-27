Actors Mehwish Hayat, Hira Mani, Wahaj Ali and others on new Pakistani anthology film

Sadiq Saleem speaks to the leading cast of 'Teri Meri Kahaniyaan'

Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 5:39 PM

Content presented in an anthology format has been gaining immense popularity. The new-age movie audience clearly does not have the patience of the cinema-goers from the golden era and a three-hour long movie could now be perceived as monotonous, lengthy and too boring for one sitting.

The anthology format, on the other hand, keeps the audiences hooked by presenting numerous short movies in one film. While Bollywood has been dabbling with the concept of anthology from as early as 2000s with films like Darna Mana Hai and Dus Kahaniyaan, the Pakistani film industry is releasing its first anthology film Teri Meri Kahaniyaan that comprises three short films called Jin Mahal, Pasoori and Ek Sau Taeeswan. The film will be released on Eid Al Adha across the UAE.

City Times spoke to the cast of the film for an engaging conversation where they shared their experience of working on the anthology format and why television continues to dominate the Pakistan entertainment industry.

Mehwish Hayat

What, according to you, is the reason behind anthology format’s ever-increasing popularity? Do you think that this format is easier for audiences to consume than a full-fledged film?

There could be many reasons. First is the changing landscape of storytelling. Audiences today have shorter attention spans and are always seeking new content. Anthology offers self-contained stories that allow viewers to experience different narratives, genres, and characters in the same film.

From an actor’s perspective, developing a character’s arc within a limited time span can be quite challenging. This requires actors to quickly establish their characters’ personalities and it demands a different level of precision within the limited screen time.

If your life was to be covered in a 30-minute short story, what angle would you want to present and why?

Honestly, it would be really difficult to capture the depth and breadth of my life experiences in a 30-minute short. I sometimes feel that it would take a long series like Game of Thrones to tell my story. It has all the drama but without the dragons, of course; then again maybe there are a few dragons I’ve encountered in my life. So, while a 30-minute short story may offer a glimpse into one aspect of my life, it would barely scratch the surface of who I am and what I’ve experienced.

Don’t you think Pakistani movie audience needs something beyond the faces that they see on TV on a daily basis? Or do you think the established TV fan following will draw the audience into theatres?

Surely, Pakistani movie audience is looking for something beyond the familiar faces they see on TV. But the problem is that producers are risk-averse and prefer to work with bankable stars from television who already have built a dedicated fan base. This is understandable because established TV stars bring a certain level of credibility and marketability to a project, which ensures a decent return on investment. Filmmaking is expensive and at the end of the day, it is a business. One cannot deny that television serves as a stepping stone for actors to venture into the film industry. Talented individuals who make their mark in the television industry, like my co-star Wahaj, can use this recognition to transition to films.

Sheheryar Munawar

What, according to you, is the reason behind anthology format’s ever-increasing popularity? Do you think this format is easier for audiences to consume than a full-fledged film?

As individuals, our lives continue to get busier by the day. I feel our attention spans have reduced, which has led to bite-sized content available on most social media platforms. I feel anthologies are geared towards tackling the change in the nature of our appetite for content more effectively as they shrink the entire storytelling process into a more palatable package.

If your life was to be covered in a 30-minute short story, what angle would you want to present and why?

I think the story of a brief interesting and unexpected encounter or an event and how I react to it. The tone could either be adventurous/thrilling or comic.

Don’t you think Pakistani movie audience needs something beyond the faces that they see on TV on a daily basis? Or do you think the established TV fan following will draw the audience to theatres?

I think that’s something the audience knows better and I’m yet to find out.

Hira Mani

What, according to you, is the reason behind anthology format’s ever-increasing popularity? Do you think this format is easier for audiences to consume than a full-fledged film?

Anthology movies have gained immense popularity because they offer a diverse range of stories within a single film. Audiences are drawn to a variety of narratives, genres and tones these movies provide. The self-contained nature of this format makes them more accessible and easier to digest, especially for busy viewers who prefer shorter stories that can be enjoyed in one sitting.

If your life was to be covered in a 30-minute short story, what angle would you want to present and why?

Behind the glamorous facade, there is a day-to-day struggle that many actors deal with. I believe it’s essential for people to understand and empathise with the challenges we face and that is what I would like to present along with the support I have received from my father and my husband Mani, which prevented me from giving up during difficult times.

Don’t you think Pakistani movie audience needs something beyond the faces that they see on TV on a daily basis? Or do you think the established TV fan following will draw the audience to theatres?

When actors evolve and bring something new to the table, the audience remains loyal. While an established fan following can certainly contribute to a film’s box office potential, it’s not enough to guarantee success. Ultimately, audiences seek entertainment value and are willing to pay for something that is truly worth their time. The movie scene in Pakistan is changing, and audiences are becoming more discerning. They no longer wish to watch the same old stories with familiar characters.

Wahaj Ali

What, according to you, is the reason behind anthology format’s ever-increasing popularity? Do you think this format is easier for audiences to consume than a full-fledged film?

I feel it’s just about the changing times and audience dynamics. With the advent of digital and OTT platforms, people want to watch different things and makers want to experiment with newer formats of storytelling. Happy to be working in times where there is room for full-fledged serials, short series, feature films, short films, anthologies and so much more.

If your life was to be covered in a 30-minute short story, what angle would you want to present and why?

My life is too simple to make a movie on it. When I am not working, I am relaxing at home with my family. I don’t think they would find content for a short film there.

Don’t you think Pakistani movie audience needs something beyond the faces that they see on TV on a daily basis? Or do you think the established TV fan following will draw the audience to theatres?

I am still a strong believer of the television media in Pakistan and I feel it is the primary media to connect with the mass audience. Films or paid entertainment is a novelty targeted to an audience that usually doesn’t watch TV and that’s exactly what we have given them with Teri Meri Kahaniyaan.

Ramsha Khan

What, according to you, is the reason behind anthology format’s ever-increasing popularity? Do you think this format is easier for audiences to consume than a full-fledged film?

As a relatively new actor, this format gives me the chance to explore the big screen, in a relatively safer way than a full-length feature. It’s a safer space, where I can learn with the best of the industry. Also, from audience’s viewpoint, I get more value for my money and given that we are in a global inflationary situation, I say why not get a value for my buck. But having said that, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan is the first anthology for Pakistan and we are really hoping our audience would love it.

If your life was to be covered in a 30-minute short story, what angle would you want to present and why?

I think it’s too early in my life for even a short story to happen. Let’s wait a few more years to see how the story unfolds.

Don’t you think Pakistani movie audience needs something beyond the faces that they see on TV on a daily basis? Or do you think the established TV fan following will draw the audience to theatres?

Honestly, I feel Pakistani audiences come to cinema for the content not the stars — unless it’s a Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed or Fawad Khan — who have worked hard in building their fan following and name. Fortunately, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan has Mehwish (Hayat), who is a very established big screen star and beyond that some really amazing stories by the best in the film business. I am just lucky to be a part of this project.

Mani aka Salman Sheikh

What, according to you, is the reason behind anthology format’s ever-increasing popularity? Do you think this format is easier for audiences to consume than a full-fledged film?

Statistically speaking, the content that comes in anthology, or short format, has more viewership. It’s a package and you get the best of themes with the most successful stars. Teri Meri Kahaniyaan has star directors like Nabeel Qureshi, Nadeem Baig and Marina Khan; it doesn’t get bigger than that.

If your life was to be covered in a 30-minute short story, what angle would you want to present and why?

I guess the most important aspect would be to cover how I juggled with multiple mediums, including dramas, radio and feature films.

Don’t you think Pakistani movie audience needs something beyond the faces that they see on TV on a daily basis? Or do you think the established TV fan following will draw the audience to theatres?

Television is the biggest medium in Pakistan and until and unless we have regular film releases, this overlap will always be there. At the moment, nobody can afford to do just films and say no to television. TV, undoubtedly, is the most effective way to reach out to masses. And as far as the films are concerned, if the story is good and presented well, then it will surely get the audiences to the theatres.