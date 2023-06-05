From Mahira Khan to Hania Aamir, Pakistani stars pray for the families of the train crash victims in India

Nearly 300 passengers were killed in the tragic accident while 900 were injured

Mahira Khan

By CT Desk Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 5:27 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 5:32 PM

The tragic collision of three trains in India claimed close to 300 lives. While Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has assured that the matter will be investigated and those responsible for the incident will be punished, many celebrities have come out in support of the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

Some of the most heartwarming messages have been those of Pakistani celebrities, who have taken to their respective social media handles to convey their heartfelt messages. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees in 2017, is one of them. Posting a Time magazine article on the train collision on her Instagram stories, the actress commented: "Prayers for all affected by the tragedy," with a broken heart emoticon.

On the other hand, Hania Aamir, whose show Mere Humsafar was hugely popular in India, also took to social media, posting a clip of the davastating incident with a message: "Heartbroken. Praying for everyone. Praying for the families who lost their loved ones. May God give everyone the strength and the patience to deal with such a tragedy."

