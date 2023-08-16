Pakistani singer Asad Abbas dies after suffering from kidney disease

The last time he addressed the public was when he appealed for support and donations to fund his treatment

Photo: Facebook

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 10:34 AM

Pakistani singer Asad Abbas, who was featured in Coke Studio season 6, passed away on Tuesday after suffering from kidney-related health complications. The singer was struggling to pay for his treatment and had even sought financial help for a kidney transplant, according to Pakistan media. He was in his 30s.

The news of Abbas’ death was announced through a statement on his official Facebook page.

Abbas’ brother Haider confirmed that the singer — who lent his voice to the title track of the popular Pakistani TV show Raqs e Bismil — passed away, reported Daily Pakistan.

Singer Sohail Haider wrote in a Facebook post on August 15: “And another gem lost the battle. RIP Asad Abbas."

According to Geo News, Abbas had been suffering from kidney disease, undergoing dialysis four days a week. The singer had earlier said he needed 50 million Pakistani rupees (Dh628,475) for his treatment but was struggling to arrange the money.

“I undergo dialysis four days a week and my health is very bad. (I'm appealing) to the media industry, politicians and everyone who is watching that I have served my country, I am the winner of Sangeet Icon, I have won a Lux Style Award, I have performed in Coke Studio and have a Pride of Pakistan award [...] I am in need of Rs50 million for the transplant,” Abbas had said, according to Geo News.

In an interview with Daily Pakistan earlier this year, Abbas revealed that he had been dealing with kidney failure for the last seven years. The singer added that he had already spent around 70 million Pakistani rupees (Dh879,865) on the treatment. He had asked his family to sell their houses in Lahore and Faisalabad to source some funds for the therapy.

According to Abbas, he had even exhausted the 10 million Pakistani rupees he won in a music competition and also had to sell his Mercedes. He added that his mother passed away after learning about his condition.

In June, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui appealed to his fans to contribute to the treatment of Abbas.

“Asad Abbas has graced our lives with his beautiful voice, capturing our hearts with his soulful performances and musical genius. Sadly, behind the curtain of his immense talent, he is today waging a personal battle that has left him in a state of extreme financial distress,” Siddiqui wrote in an Instagram post on June 25.

ALSO READ: