India: 52-year-old woman dies after being hit by popular Youtuber's car

Police are investigating the accident and have registered a case against the online star's driver

By Web Desk Published: Sat 27 May 2023, 11:01 PM

A 52-year-old woman was run over by a car just outside of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, by a famous Youtuber's car.

According to Indian media reports, Mohammed Irfan, who is popular for his channel with videos relating to food and celebrity content, owns the car involved in the accident.

The victim has been identified as a woman named Padmavati, who was going home after visiting her daughter when the tragic incident happened.

Irfan's driver, Azarudeen, has been taken into police custody, and an investigation is being carried out.

