Driver runs over 15 cyclists in Kuwait; investigation opened

Authority in the Gulf country warns about similar incidents in the past, urges residents to abide by the law when using public roads

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 26 May 2023, 6:01 PM

A driver ran over around 15 people of Asian nationalities in Kuwait on Friday morning, according to the country's Ministry of Interior.

The accident, which occurred on Al Khaleej Al Arabi street, caused several injuries to a group of cyclists who were using the main road. The driver of the vehicle escaped after running down the cyclists, and surveillance camera footage is currently being reviewed to find the perpetrator.

The authority added that they did not have a permit to use the road, and did not security patrols. It urged residents to obtain the necessary permit to practise sports in public places so that security patrols can be issued in order to prevent such incidents, noting that this has happened before.

ALSO READ: