Saudi Arabia: 1 student dead, 24 injured after bus overturns

University is now working with the authorities as investigations are being conducted

File photo used for illustrative purposes

By Web Desk Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 12:28 PM

A female student died after a school transport bus overturned in Saudi Arabia's Buraydah city on Wednesday morning. Twenty-four others where injured.

The bus got involved in a traffic accident with a car on the road, causing it to flip over, according to a statement released by Qassim University.

Those injured, all female students, were rushed to nearby hospitals. Those who suffered minor to moderate injuries were all discharged on the same day, except for two cases that require follow-ups. One student was severely hurt and succumbed to her injuries.

The university extended its condolences to the family of the student who died.

It said it is now working with the authorities as investigations into the accident are being conducted.

ALSO READ: