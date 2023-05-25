Saudi Arabia: 1 student dead, 24 injured after bus overturns

New draft legislation proposes a multiple citizenship option and cuts the required residency years before naturalisation
A female student died after a school transport bus overturned in Saudi Arabia's Buraydah city on Wednesday morning. Twenty-four others where injured.
The bus got involved in a traffic accident with a car on the road, causing it to flip over, according to a statement released by Qassim University.
Those injured, all female students, were rushed to nearby hospitals. Those who suffered minor to moderate injuries were all discharged on the same day, except for two cases that require follow-ups. One student was severely hurt and succumbed to her injuries.
The university extended its condolences to the family of the student who died.
It said it is now working with the authorities as investigations into the accident are being conducted.
ALSO READ:
New draft legislation proposes a multiple citizenship option and cuts the required residency years before naturalisation
Hundreds of police and security guards have always been in place for the major international event since a wave of terror attacks hit France in the 2010s
The cyclone had left at least 800,000 people in Myanmar in need of emergency food aid and other assistance
The former Italian Prime Minister was treated for a lung infection linked to chronic leukaemia
Army chief General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan took the long-anticipated step on Friday
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, confirmed on national television that Zelensky would attend the summit
Despite the dangers, the frontier's farmland offers some of the only areas in the densely-populated urban environment suitable for beekeeping
Covid-19 has wreaked global devastation and officially killed nearly seven million people, with the true figure believed to be closer to 20 million