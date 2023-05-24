Dubai traffic jam alert: Multiple vehicles involved in collision on bridge leading to Sheikh Zayed Road

Police have warned motorists that there is congestion in the area

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 11:56 AM Last updated: Wed 24 May 2023, 12:04 PM

Dubai Police have reported an accident between several vehicles from Expo Street on the bridge leading to Sheikh Zayed Road

Authorities have warned motorists that there is congestion in the area.

