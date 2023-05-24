UAE Coast Guard rescues 7 Indian nationals after pleasure boats capsize in Khor Fakkan

A woman and her child were injured in the incident

By Web Desk Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 2:25 PM

The UAE Coast Guard has successfully rescued seven Indian nationals after two pleasure boats capsized near Shark Island in Khorfakkan.

After receiving reports of the incident, specialised rescue teams were deployed to the accident site. A woman and her child sustained injuries as a result of the accident. According to the authority, both were transported to the nearest hospital by the National Ambulance.

The Coast Guard has advised the public to follow the required safety guidelines, as well as to exercise caution during volatile weather conditions.