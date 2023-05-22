UAE Coast Guard rescues 6 from international waters after vessel sinks

The fluctuating weather conditions caused their craft to go down

File photo

Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 6:27 PM

The UAE Coast Guard has rescued 6 people from international waters, after their marine craft sunk.

According to local news media, fluctuating weather conditions caused the vessel to go down.

The authority urges the public to pay attention to official warnings and to take necessary precautions during unstable weather.

