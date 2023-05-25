Watch: Mobile phone explodes in pocket, elderly man has narrow escape

Karim Khan ssued an arrest warrant for Putin in March on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children
An elderly man in the Indian state of Kerala had a narrow escape after a mobile phone exploded in his pocket, local media reported.
A CCTV footage of the incident that happened in Thrissur district went viral on social media. The video shows the man enjoying a glass of tea, sitting in a small shop. A sudden explosion in his shirt pocket shocks him and another person in the shop. Initially, he is seen trying to take the phone out of his pocket but fails. However, the phone, which became a ball of fire by then, slips off his pocket, avoiding a huge disaster.
Later, local media reports identified the man as Eliyas and said he escaped unhurt after the accident. He told cops that the feature phone was bought for Rs1,000 (Dh44.25) one year ago and it was not showing any problems until the accident.
The incident happened almost one month after an eight-year-girl died in Thrissur when the mobile phone she was using exploded.
ALSO READ:
Karim Khan ssued an arrest warrant for Putin in March on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children
The current sailing expedition is part of the run-up towards the Navy’s next big project to send a woman to circumnavigate the globe solo
The Ukrainian president holds talks with Indian PM Narendra Modi, who offered support in achieving peace
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said it was a 7.1 magnitude quake
New draft legislation proposes a multiple citizenship option and cuts the required residency years before naturalisation
Hundreds of police and security guards have always been in place for the major international event since a wave of terror attacks hit France in the 2010s
The cyclone had left at least 800,000 people in Myanmar in need of emergency food aid and other assistance
The former Italian Prime Minister was treated for a lung infection linked to chronic leukaemia