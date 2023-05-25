Watch: Mobile phone explodes in pocket, elderly man has narrow escape

The 70-year-old man escapes unhurt after the incident in Kerala

By Web Desk Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 8:43 PM

An elderly man in the Indian state of Kerala had a narrow escape after a mobile phone exploded in his pocket, local media reported.

A CCTV footage of the incident that happened in Thrissur district went viral on social media. The video shows the man enjoying a glass of tea, sitting in a small shop. A sudden explosion in his shirt pocket shocks him and another person in the shop. Initially, he is seen trying to take the phone out of his pocket but fails. However, the phone, which became a ball of fire by then, slips off his pocket, avoiding a huge disaster.

Later, local media reports identified the man as Eliyas and said he escaped unhurt after the accident. He told cops that the feature phone was bought for Rs1,000 (Dh44.25) one year ago and it was not showing any problems until the accident.

The incident happened almost one month after an eight-year-girl died in Thrissur when the mobile phone she was using exploded.

ALSO READ: