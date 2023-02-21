Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar says he was offered lead role in Bollywood movie

His own biopic's title was revealed last year; he has since announced that he is distancing himself from the film

By ANI Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 7:22 AM

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has a huge fan base in India. Akhtar, who is called 'Rawalpindi Express' after his hometown of Rawalpindi in Pakistan's Punjab region, has achieved much in cricket. Nevertheless, like some other sportsmen, he also had acting ambitions.

The Pakistani fast bowler has said that he was approached for the Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt's crime-drama movie "Gangster" (2005) with the offer to play the lead role, according to the The Express Tribune.

Last year, Akhtar revealed the title of his biopic, 'Rawalpindi Express: Racing Against the Odds.' Although it's unknown if the film has since begun production or not, last month Akhtar announced on Twitter that he was distancing himself from the movie, alleging "disagreements and contractual infractions."

On the cricket pitch, India and Pakistan are regarded as archrivals. The excitement, feelings, and passion between the two sides encourage players to give their best efforts.

Shoaib Akhtar, a seasoned bowler for Pakistan, was known as the Rawalpindi Express and was one of the best and most lethal speedsters of his time.

Throughout his cricket career, Akhtar delivered a number of game-changing heroics, but some of his most incredible bowling was seen against India.

The sensational speedster retired from international cricket in 2011.

The illustrious Pakistani speed bowler participated in 163 ODIs, 14 T20s, and 46 Tests for his nation. He has 178 red-ball wickets, 247 ODI wickets, and 21 T20I wickets under his belt. He is the first cricket player to ever bowl at a pace of 100 mph.

