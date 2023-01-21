Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar walks out of his biopic Rawalpindi Express project

Vince is currently the highest run-getter with 224 runs, while Chris Jordan has picked up the most wickets, chalking up six, so far in the tournament
Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday announced that he would disassociate himself from his biopic project, Rawalpindi Express.
He said the decision to disassociate himself from the film Rawalpindi Express and its makers was taken after careful consideration of months.
In a tweet, he also warned that severe legal action would be taken if the makers of the movie continue to use his name or life story.
Very sadly, I would like to inform all of you that after careful consideration of months, I have decided to disassociate myself from the film Rawalpindi Express & its makers by terminating the agreement through my management and legal team. Definitely, it was a dream project, and I tried a lot to prevent and stay in the boat, but unfortunately, things were not going well. Failure to resolve disagreements amicably & continuous contractual violations finally resulted in us to cut ties with them.
“Therefore, I have left the project after complying all legal protocols of revoking the rights to the story of my life. Severe legal action will be taken if the makers continue to make biography film and use my name and life story events in any way,” the tweet read.
The movie was expected to release by the end of this year.
A group of six fans receive a one-of-a-kind chance to watch the matches from the Fan Pod situated close to the boundary
The Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also thanked the nation for hosting the event
These sportswomen are working day in and out to make a difference in the world
The Olympian was informed that his account balance at Kingston-based Stocks and Securities Ltd had inexplicably dwindled to just $12,000
Women's singles star Akane Yamaguchi eases into second round
His performance against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram ushered in his 46th ODI ton, with batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record in his sights
The Qatari, who led from stage three as rivals hit trouble, now ranks second in the list of all-time winners