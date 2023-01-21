Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar walks out of his biopic Rawalpindi Express project

He warns that severe legal action will be taken if the makers of the movie continue to use his name or life story

Shoaib Akhtar. — FIle photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 10:03 PM

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday announced that he would disassociate himself from his biopic project, Rawalpindi Express.

He said the decision to disassociate himself from the film Rawalpindi Express and its makers was taken after careful consideration of months.

In a tweet, he also warned that severe legal action would be taken if the makers of the movie continue to use his name or life story.

Very sadly, I would like to inform all of you that after careful consideration of months, I have decided to disassociate myself from the film Rawalpindi Express & its makers by terminating the agreement through my management and legal team. Definitely, it was a dream project, and I tried a lot to prevent and stay in the boat, but unfortunately, things were not going well. Failure to resolve disagreements amicably & continuous contractual violations finally resulted in us to cut ties with them.

“Therefore, I have left the project after complying all legal protocols of revoking the rights to the story of my life. Severe legal action will be taken if the makers continue to make biography film and use my name and life story events in any way,” the tweet read.

The movie was expected to release by the end of this year.