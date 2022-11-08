SIBF 2022: Shoaib Akhtar to attend show depicting his life story

Waqar Younis, the former Pakistan captain, said Shaheen Shah Afridi has rediscovered his rhythm
Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, who terrorised batsmen with his lightning-fast pace, will regale audiences with anecdotes from his life at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on November 13.
Akhtar, also know as 'Rawalpindi Express', will talk about his rise to stardom, from his birth in a small village to becoming the world’s fastest and most feared bowler, said Rehan Khan, founder of Bazm-e-Urdu which is organising the event in association with SBIF.
Tarannum Ahmed, a familiar face in Urdu literary circles, will be in conversation with the ex-speedster who stirred up a major controversy with his tell-tale autobiography Controversially Yours.
Khan said Akhtar will reflect on the book while also talking about his love for the written word, poetry and music.
Now 47, Akhtar was the first bowler to be recorded bowling at 100 miles per hour, a feat he achieved twice in his career.
He played 46 Tests and 163 ODIs, picking up 178 and 247 wickets respectively, before his retirement in 2011.
Another highlight of the evening will be session of Dastangoi – a 13th century Urdu story-telling art form which will see Syed Sahil Agha recounting interesting stories from the Akhtar's life. Aptly titled 'Dastan-e-Shoaib Akhtar' (Story of Shoaib Akhtar), the show has been especially produced by Bazm-e Urdu.
It will be followed by a book launch ceremony where 'Saat Rang Saat Sur' (Seven Colours Seven Notes), -a collection of short stories by Late Mazhar Umeed, will be unveiled by veteran Bollywood actor Raza Murad.
Where: Expo Centre Sharjah
When: Sunday, November 13, 6.30pm
