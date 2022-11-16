Umair Jaswal to play lead role in Shoaib Akhtar's biopic 'Rawalpindi Express'

Other celebrities from Lollywood will be playing key characters

Wed 16 Nov 2022

Pakistani singer and actor Umair Jaswal has been roped in to play the lead role of legendary cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in the upcoming biopic Rawalpindi Express.

The announcement was made by Dubai-based filmmaker Faraz Qaiser and production house QFilm Productions who are behind Rawalpindi Express, which will be penned by Qaiser Nawaz.

Apart from Jaswal, other celebrities from Lollywood will be playing key characters. The movie will release on November 16, 2023.

Jaswal started his career with famous music group Qayaas a decade ago and since then has regularly performed on Coke Studio. From the rock music of Qayaas, to iconic Coke Studio appearances and his acting debut with period drama, Mor Mahal (2016), Jaswal has managed to establish massive fan following in Pakistan.

Director Faraz Qaiser said, “The film will span across 1975 to 2002 and requires physical transformation to be shown by an actor. Umair Jaswal perfectly fits the role as he is a sports and fitness enthusiast and has worked on his body and fitness level for several months. His dedication is unparallelled and he recognises the gravity of the role, and commitment required to bring in the persona of legendary cricketer Shoaib Akhtar live on screen. Umair has a keen understanding of the bowling technique as well. I am extremely pleased to have Umair Jaswal on board and we are looking forward to start shooting from December 2022 in Pakistan, Dubai, New Zealand, and Australia.”

Jaswal said, “This project is a dream come true for me as an actor. I feel extremely fortunate to portray Shoaib Akhtar on screen. His life is an inspiration. He is not just a superstar in Pakistan but for all cricket lovers globally. It is a huge responsibility to shoulder, and I am completely aware of this. I am cherishing every moment of this journey and I will always treasure the time spent with him in preparing for this role which required a new level of dedication and effort. He has recounted several stories and experiences of the ups and downs he has faced in life en route to becoming an international star cricketer. I hope that audience loves this narrative and gets inspired.”