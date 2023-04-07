Pakistani actress surprises fans, confirms wedding news

Actor says they never shared the news online as they were trying to stay away from the 'toxicity of social media'

Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 2:18 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 2:32 PM

Pakistani actress Sherry Shah has just confirmed that her Durj co-star Shamoon Abbasi is actually her husband. In fact, they have been married for four years now.

Sherry gave a hint of the marriage in a heartfelt note she wrote on Instagram for the actor's birthday. She said she "appreciates" Shamoon for his “strength, calmness, character, sense of humour and integrity" — and addressed him as “hubs” and “life partner”.

Sharing a selfie, Sherry wrote: “I appreciate so many things about you—your strength, your calmness, your character and integrity, your sense of humour, your way of seeing the beauty in the world and how fun you are to be with and how beautiful my life has become because of you. Thanks for being the best thing in my life, every hardship is a walk in the park when you are around. I feel so blessed to have you as my life partner. Thanks for existing. Happy Birthday hubs.”

Fans congratulated the couple and extended best wishes. “May you both always stay happy and healthy together,” a fan stated. Another said, “love love love… all the way.”

Shamoon also shared an adorable picture on Instagram to share details about their marriage. The actor revealed that he and Sherry have been married for four years now.

He wrote: “Getting married to someone in Infront of Allah's name is better than to have girlfriends living with you... and being called a stud. Hence I am proud to have married again because I always wanted a life that brings peace in my life ..and I finally found that peace in her.”

Explaining the reason behind keeping their marriage a secret, he wrote, “Fact is that I and Sherry Shah got married 4 years ago and never shared the news because of the toxicity of social media.”

Shamoon also thanked “everyone by heart” for sending their warmest wishes.

Sherry Shah and Shamoon Abbasi have also shared the screen space in the film Waar.

