Look: Hollywood star Bruce Willis renews wedding vows with Emma Heming amid dementia diagnosis

He retired from acting in March 2022 due to ongoing health issues

By ANI Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 8:17 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 9:40 AM

Actor Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming renewed their wedding vows as they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Emma posted a video of the ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

"On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said 'I do' back in 2009. I'm so happy we did. Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime. And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to," she said the post.

The couple's anniversary was an intimate affair as captured by Bruce Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore. Bruce and Demi's two daughters Scout and Rumer also performed a song at the event.

Towards the end of the video, the couple sealed the deal for the second time as their friends and family cheered them on.

The renewal of wedding vows came nearly one year since the "Die Hard" star, 68, retired from acting due to his ongoing health issues.

Bruce's family announced his dementia diagnosis last month after he retired from acting in March 2022 due to his battle with aphasia, which can affect a person's ability to speak, write and understand language, New York Post reported.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the blended family wrote in a joint statement.