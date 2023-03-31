Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Four other Indian actors who tied the knot with politicians

Are Katrina Kaif's and Ranbir Kapoor's mothers feuding? Bollywood star's mum clarifies after posts go viral
The news of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra tying the knot to Indian politician Raghav Chadha (Aam Aadmi Party member) has gone viral ever since the couple were spotted dating, twice in two days, at a Mumbai restaurant. While the duo have yet to officially announce anything yet, Parineeti's close friend, singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu has confirmed that the two are getting married.
According to a report, Sandhu said that he is delighted that Parineeti is settling down and has already Parineeti and congratulated her. "I am so happy that it's finally happening. I wish her all the luck."
Media reports say that the couple studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.
While there are very few things that connect the two professions, besides the ‘drama’ and 'plot twists' that happen in both fields, top Indian actors have in the past taken their vows with politicians. Swara Bhasker's and Fahad Zirar Ahmad are the latest one to get married.
While Parineeti, who was spotted at celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s, perhaps to decide on her wedding gown, we look at some other stars from the Indian film industry who have settled down with politicians. Here’s the list:
Fahad Zirar Ahmad, who is a member of the Samajwadi Party, met Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker during a protest march. Their relationship grew stronger ever since their first meeting and they finally got married this February.
Ayesha Takia tied to knot to Farhan Azmi, a politician in Maharastra who later joined the Samajwadi Party. Ayesha was only 23 years old when she got married. The actress was a frequent visitor to Farhan's restaurant in Mumbai where their friendship kicked off in 2005. The couple finally got married 2009.
Kannada star Radhika first married Ratan Kumar in 2000, she later divorced him and got into a relationship with former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and married him in 2006. The couple has a daughter named Shamika.
Telugu actress Navneet Kaur Rana married politician Ravi Rana in a mass marriage in 2011. The ceremony is claimed to have set a new world record with 3,612 couples getting married in a single ceremony. This also is reportedly the first time that an actress has got married in a mass ceremony.
