Dubai: Ram Charan, wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela celebrate baby shower in the city

RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently hosted a baby shower with close friends and family in Dubai.
Check out some pictures from the celebration:
Earlier in December, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. The Konidela family released a formal statement and Ram Charan's father, superstar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share the announcement.
"With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni," the announcement read.
The couple recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in Italy. They got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in June 2012, and are reportedly college sweethearts.
On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which did exceptionally well at the box-office, and also on the international stage as it bagged several awards including a Best Original Song Oscar for Naatu Naatu.
The actor shared a heartwarming message with pictures from the set on Instagram
