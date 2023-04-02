Watch: Alia Bhatt dances to 'Naatu Naatu'; Shah Rukh Khan praises her on stage

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 2 Apr 2023

Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna put up an electrifying performance on the Oscar-winning song 'Nacho Nacho' (which is the Hindi version of 'Naatu Naatu') at the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening extravaganza in Mumbai.

Fan pages of the actors and the paps have shared the video online. In the video, Alia is seen sporting a dress while Rashmika dances in a sari.

Fans loved the video. "They are a giant slay", wrote one.

In the clip, Bhatt removes her heels before she starts dancing, twirling around Mandanna playfully on stage.

alia bhatt & rashmika mandanna performing together at NMACC pic.twitter.com/TR6vDyszQA — anushka. (@softiealiaa) April 2, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, who was one among the other big names that attended the event, appeared to be rendered speechless by the dance. "Alia..." he said, before shaking a leg to the song himself. He also thanked her for her performance.

The star-studded event featured celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, who all took to the stage to perform their hit songs.

The concentration of Bollywood elite in one place prompted one fan to call it the 'Desi Met Gala' (Indian Met Gala).

'Naatu Naatu' fever reigns supreme since the beginning of the year as the song drew global attention even before it bagged the Oscar.

Rashmika performed on 'Naatu Naatu' at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Friday in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

This is not Alia's first stage performance of the song. Dressed in a white saree, Alia literally nailed the hook steps of 'Naatu Naatu' at an award function a few months back. She was joined on stage by brothers and co-hosts Ayushman Khurana and Aparshakti Khurana as they jointly did the ' Naatu Naatu' dance, which was filmed on Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

The cross-cultural hit 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the prestigious Oscar for India, beating "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

(With inputs from ANI)

