Watch: Ranveer Singh dances to wife Deepika Padukone's song at Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi

The tour will make 14 stops throughout the US and Canada
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's love for his wife Deepika Padukone can be seen in yet another video that has gone viral. This time, the Padmaavat star can be seen dancing to his wife's song from their film Bajirao Mastani.
In the clip shared online by a fan page, Ranveer is spotted at the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, matching his steps to Deepika's dance from their 2015 movie.
It is evident how much love Ranveer has for his wife even as the internet is flooded with rumours about the celebrity couple calling it quits. The rumours surfaced after a video went viral in which Deepika was seen ignoring her husband as he held out his hand to her after arriving at an event.
The internet was divided with some saying that the couple is headed for a divorce, whereas, others said Deepika was just trying to hold her outfit.
On the work front, Ranveer is awaiting the release of his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in which he stars opposite his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.
Deepika, meanwhile, has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas in her kitty.
ALSO READ:
The tour will make 14 stops throughout the US and Canada
The superstar was in the city to shoot a mini song sequence for his upcoming action thriller, out in UAE cinemas on March 30
Break your fast with family at one of these venues around the country
The actor discussed how she is faring with her ongoing battle against an autoimmune condition
The Indian star marked his acting debut with Telugu romantic drama film 'Gangotri'
The origin story of the iconic computer game involves border crossing, authority dodging, underhand deals, putting your house on the line and more thrilling adventures
The new season of the hit original series about the lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie will stream only on Disney+
The Hollywood star added that she had "beef" with people in the industry