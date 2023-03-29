Watch: Ranveer Singh dances to wife Deepika Padukone's song at Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi

The adorable video has gone viral amidst rumours of the couple calling it quits

By CT Desk Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 3:24 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 3:25 PM

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's love for his wife Deepika Padukone can be seen in yet another video that has gone viral. This time, the Padmaavat star can be seen dancing to his wife's song from their film Bajirao Mastani.

In the clip shared online by a fan page, Ranveer is spotted at the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, matching his steps to Deepika's dance from their 2015 movie.

Ranveer Singh dancing with Deepika Padukone (Mastani) at the Bollywood exhibition in Louvre Museum 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/3ssKiWCqzE — Khadeejah❤️Ranveer (@KhadeejahRS) March 29, 2023

It is evident how much love Ranveer has for his wife even as the internet is flooded with rumours about the celebrity couple calling it quits. The rumours surfaced after a video went viral in which Deepika was seen ignoring her husband as he held out his hand to her after arriving at an event.

The internet was divided with some saying that the couple is headed for a divorce, whereas, others said Deepika was just trying to hold her outfit.

On the work front, Ranveer is awaiting the release of his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in which he stars opposite his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.

Deepika, meanwhile, has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas in her kitty.

