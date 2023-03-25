Salman Khan-SRK, Alia Bhatt-Priyanka Chopra-Katrina Kaif: 5 top Bollywood collaborations to look forward to this year

A list of upcoming multi-starrers that could do wonders at box office

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 5:34 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 11:55 PM

Ever wondered why Bollywood movie lovers splash out on their favourite pastime weekend after weekend? It’s perhaps the thrill and magic, song and dance, and over-the-top emotions that bring them back to the cinema halls. The blockbusters churned out by the Indian film industry makes them put behind their worries and daily pressures of life – at least for about 3 hours.

However, there’s another strong reason. Fans are known to be loyal to their favourite stars, come what may, they would never give their movies a miss (much like football clubs). And if the movie features more than one of their favourite stars, then would be willing to give an arm and a leg to catch the first day, first show.

While for movie makers it's a tough proposition (financially and star dates) to assemble a bevy of top stars and produce a film, they, however, have succeeded in the past, Amar, Akbar, Anthony, Sholay and Dil Chahta Hai, to name a few. We look forward to 2023 and what’s coming up our way in terms of star collaborations. Here’s a list of five such multi-starrers that could do wonders at the box office.

1. Tiger 3

Salman Khan's 'Tiger' franchise is one of the most widely followed movie franchises, after his famous Dabangg series where he played the much-loved character, Chulbul Pandey. He has also gained as many fans with his Tiger series. The actor will is set to play a villain in the next series of the film that also features superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

2. Jawan

Shah Rukh Kahn has a lot to look forward to after the astounding success of Pathan. He is now starring opposite southern beauty Nayanthara for his next movie, Jawan, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone will also be seen in cameos in the film.

3. Jee Le Zaraa

Whenever Farhan Akhtar dons the directors hat he makes sure that he comes up with a blockbuster – Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Don. Now, he has roped in Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif for his latest, Jee Le Zaraa. This is the first time the three will be seen together on big screen.

4. Fighter

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover are all set to the screen on fire in the upcoming action movie Fighter. Audiences will also get to see the first aerial action sequences make in India in the Siddharth Anand-directed film.

5 Lady Singham

Rohit Shetty’s Singham took entertainment to another level in Bollywood – a serious cop who also kept audiences guffawing, and Rohit’s stunts have to be seen to be believed. In his latest movie titled, Lady Singham, he puts Deepika Padukone in the limelight. The actress will be playing the female version of inspector Singham alongside Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and more.